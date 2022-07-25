Vernon County storm damage should be reported to Great Rivers 211

The western half of Vernon County experienced very strong winds and heavy rain Saturday afternoon with the severe weather that passed through. Initial reports along the Mississippi River were 70 mph winds and heavy rain. Trees down or snapped off, power lines down, damage to roofs, outbuildings, and recreational vehicle damage are what have been reported so far.

Property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report these to their insurance company first. Remember to take pictures and keep documentation of your damages. A damage reporting line has been established with Great Rivers 211. Please report your damages to them by simply dialing 2-1-1 and following the prompts on your phone, they will pass the information along to Emergency Management.

"As a reminder, reporting your damages to our office does not guarantee funding assistance for repairs of cleanup, it assists us for situational awareness to see whether or not further assistance requests to the state need to be made," said Brandon Larson, WCEM, Director of Emergency Management.

Remember to stay safe and take precautions as you clean up storm debris.