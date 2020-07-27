Vernon County Stuff the Bus program continues

Stuff the Bus is a community project funded strictly by community donations and area business partners. The program is open to all Vernon County children including the home-schooled.
According to the federal eligibility guidelines, students in households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty rate are eligible to apply to receive the backpacks and school supplies. More simply stated, if the student is eligible for free or reduced meals or WIC, they are eligible to receive assistance with school supplies.
Due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stuff the Bus brat fry has been canceled for this year. Donations of school supplies are still being accepted at the Vernon County Health Department, 318 Fairlane Drive (County Hwy. BB), Viroqua, Embroidery & More, 201D Swiggum St., Westby, and Peoples State Bank, 101 N. Main St., Viroqua. Monetary donations can be mailed to the Vernon County Health Department, P.O. Box 209, Viroqua, WI 54665-0209.
If you are interested in signing up your child to receive school supply assistance, please contact the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251 or send an email to Margie Brownell at margie.brownell@vernoncounty.org. Please note there is a change in site for backpack building and distribution. Supplies will be assembled on Aug. 4 and 6, and distributed on Aug. 11 and 13 at the Old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua. Families are asked to come one at a time and only necessary family members, practice social distancing and wear face mask coverings.
All aspects of assistance support the motto of the organization: “Growing the Future, One Backpack at a Time.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!