The 31st annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/County Teacher’s College will be held at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby, Saturday, July 27.
Registration and social hour is at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon.
Membership in the alumni club is open to former normal school/teacher’s college students, model school students and faculty or staff.
Dues and luncheon cost is $20 for members; a nonmember guest lunch is $15. Make checks payable to VCNA and mail no later than July 23 to: Stella Muller, 8711 Hwy. 19, Mazomanie, WI 53560. Please include your name, maiden name, year of graduation and address.
