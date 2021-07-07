 Skip to main content
Vernon County Teacher's College alums to hold reunion July 24
The 33rd annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/County Teacher’s College will be held at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby, Saturday, July 24.

Registration and social hour is at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon.

Membership in the alumni club is open to former normal school/teacher’s college students, model school students and faculty or staff.

Luncheon cost is $20 for members; a nonmember guest lunch is $15. Make checks payable to VCNC and mail no later than July 17 to: Stella Muller, 5477 Westshire Circle #332, Waunakee, WI 53597. Please include your name, maiden name, year of graduation and address.

