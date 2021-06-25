 Skip to main content
Vernon County Times deadlines change due to Fourth of July
Vernon County Times deadlines change due to Fourth of July

The Fourth of July holiday affects deadlines for the Vernon County Times that comes out on Wednesday, July 7.

The deadline for news and obituaries for the July 7 edition of the newspaper is noon Thursday, July 1.

