Vernon County Times readers share holiday recipes

The holiday season is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate. Quite often the gatherings are around the table and include special goodies and dishes that are prepared and enjoyed once a year.

We asked readers to share their favorite holiday recipes. Perhaps a few of them will become part of your cooking traditions.

Myrna Huschka, of Richland Center, says 7 Layer Bars have always been a favorite of her family during the holidays.

7 Layer Bars

½ cup butter or margarine

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup butterscotch bits

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup coconut

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chopped walnuts

Melt butter in a 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Add graham crackers crumbs to make crust. Then add other ingredients in layers. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cut while still warm.

Ruth Amundson, of Westby, sent this recipe for Snipp fra Numedal (Snipp or “Collar” cookies from Numedal, Norway)

Amundson notes: “’Snipp’ in Norwegian means ‘collar.’ This cookie shape references the two long-pointed parts or collar points that protrude as seen on some shirts. This is a large recipe and certainly can be cut in half!”

Snipp fra Numedal

2 cups sugar

7 cups flour

1 cup plus 2 Tablespoons butter, melted

2 cups plus 1 Tablespoon kifer (Substitute kifer: 1 1/2 cup plus 1 Tablespoon plain whole yogurt thinned with 1/2 cup milk)

3 teaspoons baking soda

3 teaspoons cardamom

Melt butter and let cool.

Blend in kefir with butter.

Combine all dry ingredients in large bowl.

Add liquid mixture; mix well to form dough.

Roll dough on floured board to ½-inch thick.

Cut into diamond shaped pieces; sprinkle generously with a cinnamon/sugar mix.

Bake: 400 degrees, 10-12 minutes. Yield: 60 large cookies.

Kathy Clark, of Westby, shares two easy candy recipes she makes only at Christmastime – Peppermint Patties and Mints.

Peppermint Patties

Mix 1 can of sweetened condensed milk, ½ cup room-temperature butter, 1 Tablespoon peppermint extract, and 3 pounds of powdered sugar. Roll into ½-inch balls on wax paper. Flatten them and freeze them. Melt some cooking wax and chocolate chips over very low heat, then poke the patties with toothpicks and dip them in the chocolate and drop them into ice water. Makes about 150 candies. A rough estimate of 3 cups chocolate chips to ½ bar of paraffin wax is a starting point.

Mints

Beat together: 4 ½ cups powdered sugar, ¼ cup room-temperature butter, ¼ cup whipping cream, and ⅛ teaspoon peppermint extract. Work in more powdered sugar until it has a good consistency to work with. Divide into 3 portions and use 3 food colors. Place portions onto powdered sugar-covered wax paper and roll into ropes the thickness you’d like. Cut into mints the size you’d like. Dry overnight.

Deb Deaver, of Viroqua, shares two recipes that only call for three ingredients which will certainly come in handy during the busy holiday season – Three-Ingredient Cookies and Three-Ingredient Cake.

Three-Ingredient Cookies

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

Mix until smooth. Roll into 1-inch balls placed 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheet or parchment paper and flatten with a fork dipped in sugar. Bake at 350 degrees until cookies are just barely brown on the bottom, about 6-8 minutes. Cool briefly on baking sheet before removing to wire cooling rack.

Three-Ingredient Cake

1 box cake mix

1 large box pudding mix (and milk as directions indicate)

1 cup chocolate (or other flavored) chips

Make pudding as directed on box, mix in dry cake mix, spread in 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan and top with chips. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40-50 minutes. Mix and match flavors of cake, pudding, and chips for different kinds of cake.

Mary Shippy, of Junction City, shares two sweet recipes – Blueberry Spice Coffeecake and Cranberry Pecan Pie.

Blueberry Spice Coffeecake

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup softened margarine

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups blueberries

Crumb Topping

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup cold margarine, cut into pieces

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9 x 9 baking pan. Mix flour, baking powder and soda. Beat margarine and sugar in large bowl with mixer until pale and fluffy. Beat in egg, sour cream and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until blended. Spread batter into pan. Top with blueberries, then topping. Bake 50-55 minutes.

Topping:

Mix flour, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl. Add margarine and cut in with fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in pecans.

Cranberry Pecan Pie

3 eggs

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups cranberries

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

For a mild sweet buttery flavor, use light corn syrup and white sugar; the use of dark syrup and brown sugar results in a caramel-like taste and is not as attractive when using the red cranberries.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl combine eggs, sugar, corn syrup, butter and vanilla until blended. Stir in cranberries and nuts. Pour into prepared pie crust and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 35-40 minutes or until filling is almost set and crust is lightly browned. The filling will seem “runny,” but this will set up as the pie cools. Remove from oven. When pie is cool, cover and refrigerate overnight before serving. Can serve with whipped cream.

This reporter/editor shares two sweet recipes — Almond Bark Crispy Clusters and Chocolate Pretzel Rings – and one savory — Crockery Dressing.

I make Almond Bark Crispy Clusters because it allows for a once-a-year indulgence of eating the leftover Fruit Loops called for in the recipe. The recipe comes from my late Aunt Mearl Vance’s recipe box.

The recipe for Chocolate Pretzel Rings comes from the December 1998 edition of Taste of Home’s Quick Cooking magazine. They add a splash of color to the cookie plate.

Making Crockery Dressing frees up oven space when making a holiday meal.

Almond Bark Crispy Clusters

3 cups Fruit Loops

1 ½ cups Rice Krispies

3 cups miniature marshmallows

1 ½ cups nuts (or 2 cups broken stick pretzels)

1 ½ pounds almond bark

Mix the first four ingredients in a large bowl. Melt almond bark in a double boiler. Pour melted almond bark over the first four ingredients and mix until everything is coated. Drop in clusters on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or wax paper.

Chocolate Pretzel Rings

48 to 50 pretzel rings

1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate kisses

¼ cup M&M’s

Place the pretzels on greased baking sheets; place a chocolate kiss in the center of each ring. Bake at 275 degrees for 2-3 minutes or until chocolate is softened. Remove from the oven. Place an M&M on each, pressing downs slightly so chocolate fills the ring. Refrigerate for 5-10 minutes or until chocolate is firm. Store at room temperature. Yield: about 4 dozen.

Crockery Dressing

12 cups dry bread cubes

2 cups sliced celery

½ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup snipped fresh parsley

1 ½ teaspoons dried sage, crushed

½ teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cups chicken broth

¼ cup margarine or butter, melted

In a large bowl combine the dry bread cubes, celery, onion, parsley, sage, marjoram, and pepper.

Pour chicken broth and margarine or butter over bread mixture and toss gently. Place bread mixture in a 3 ½-, 4-, or 5-quart crockery cooker.

Cover; cook on low heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Makes 8 to 10 servings.