Vernon County Times readers share holiday recipes

Food is a wonderful part of the holiday season. The tastes and smells of special goodies and dishes that are prepared during the season quite often are treats that are anticipated all year.

We asked readers to share some of their holiday favorites. Perhaps a few of them will become part of your cooking traditions.

***

Clinton Bagstad of Westby is known for his lefse-making skills. The Norskedalen lefse crew uses this recipe.

Clinton Bagstad’s Lefse Recipe

Get 10 pounds of No. 1 Idaho russet potatoes – Green Giant if available. Peel and quarter the potatoes then boil them until soft. Drain them and lay them out to dry. While the potatoes are still warm/hot, rice them. If you have a meat grinder, lay the potatoes out until cool, then grind.

Mix 3 Tbsp. of canola oil; ½ TBSP salt and 1.25 cups flour with 27 oz. of riced potatoes then turn out ingredients to knead on a lightly floured surface until you have a ball of smooth texture.

Roll the ball into a log and cut into 12 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and leave to “rest” for about 15 minutes. 10 pounds of potatoes will make about 2 mixes, or 2 dozen, lefse.

Lightly roll one ball in a bit of flour and put on a lefse board covered with a well-floured pastry cloth. Using a lefse rolling pin, covered with a lefse sock, roll out the ball to a round disc of about 13” – 14”. The dough should be thin enough to see the markings on the pastry cloth beneath it. When using the rolling pin, you can rub the “sock” with flour or sprinkle the board with flour as needed. If the lefse round sticks to the board or rolling pin, you need more flour.

Lift the lefse round with a lefse turning stick and transfer it to a baking grill that has been preheated to about 475 degrees. Bake the lefse round for about 1.5 minutes then lift and turn in over for another minute. If the grill is too hot, the round will burn. If it is not hot enough, it will take too long to back the round and it will become dry and brittle.

After the lefse round is done baking, lift it off the grill with the lefse turning stick and carry it to a flat surface. Lay if folded in half and cover it with a cloth that is covered by a light sheet of plastic until it has cooled. You may have to transfer some of the lefse rounds to another area to cool further as you continue baking.

After the lefse is completely cooled to room temperature, fold each round in half, and again into thirds, to form a triangle. Lay 3 triangles together. Wrap in plastic wrap. Put four packages into a freezer bag and store as one dozen lefse. Thaw lefse before eating by removing it from the freezer and leaving it overnight in the refrigerator, or leave it on a counter at room temperature for less than 1 hour.

***

Martha (Chase) Hoffland shares a Chase family recipe for Super Cranberry Sherbet

“My mother, Mrs. Leon Chase, prepared it for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She received the recipe from her mother, Mrs. O.L.Buchanan, who received the recipe from her friend, Mrs. Levi Eckhardt. We usually ate the sherbet during the holiday meal, as a salad instead of after the meal as a dessert. It is a tart and tangy side dish.”

Super Cranberry Sherbet 1 lb. fresh or frozen cranberries

2 cups boiling water

Cook the berries until they pop and are very soft. Drain the cooked berries and press out as much of the juice as possible.

Add 4 tablespoons cold water to 1 package of Knox gelatin. Stir well and add this mixture to the drained, hot cranberries.

Add 2 cups of sugar. Stir well. Cool the mixture.

Add 2 cups of ginger ale.

Put all in a 9x5 inch loaf pan and place in your freezer. Stir occasionally while freezing. Enjoy!

***

John Mulvaney, Viroqua High School’s Family and Consumer Education teacher, shares two sweet recipes – Peanut Butter Balls and Pumpkin Bars — and a savory one – Breakfast Pizza – he and his students use in class.

Peanut Butter Balls Ingredients

2 c. peanut butter

¼ c. butter

3 ¾ c. Powdered sugar

3 c. Rice Crispy cereal

1 8-oz. milk chocolate bar

6 oz. chocolate chips

½ bar paraffin wax

Directions

Mix peanut butter and butter in large bowl until well blended. Slowly add powdered sugar to mixture. Add Rice Crispies and mix well with hands. Once the ingredients are thoroughly mixed together form mixture into one-inch balls. And place on aluminum foil lined pan and chill for one hour.

Melt chocolate chips, milk chocolate and paraffin wax in double boiler. Dip balls into chocolate mixture and place on wax paper lined counter to set. Store treats in refrigerator. Makes 3-4 dozen

Pumpkin Bars Bars

1 c. flour

¾ c sugar

1 t. baking powder

1 t. cinnamon

½ t. baking soda

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cloves

1 c. canned pumpkin

½ c. cooking oil

2 beaten eggs

Cream cheese frosting

3 ounce package of cream cheese

4 T. butter

1 t. vanilla

1 ¼ c. powdered sugar

Bars:

1. In a large mixing bowl stir together the first 7 ingredients. Place in the electric mixer and add the pumpkin, oil, and the beaten eggs. Beat until thoroughly combined.

2. Spread batter in an ungreased 9x9 pan

3. Bake at 350 for 25-30 min or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack. Frost with cream cheese frosting or dust with powdered sugar

Frosting:

1. In a medium mixing bowl mix cream cheese, butter, and vanilla together using an electric mixer on medium to high speed till light and fluffy.

2. Gradually add 1c. of powdered sugar beating well

3. Gradually beat in remaining sugar to make a spreading consistency

Breakfast Pizza Ingredients

1 pound ground breakfast sausage

1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls

1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

5 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

2. Brown sausage and drain. Unroll crescent roll dough into place in an ungreased jellyroll pan. Press together to form a crust. Bottom of crust should be sealed and outside edge should be slightly raised. Spoon sausage over crust. Sprinkle with hash browns and top with cheddar cheese.

3. Beat together eggs, milk, salt and pepper; pour over crust. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

4. Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set, about 25 to 30 minutes.

***

Mary Shippy, of Junction City, Wisconsin, shares recipes for Salmon Ball and Creamed Potatoes and Ham. She says Creamed Potatoes and Ham is a great way to use your leftover ham.

Salmon Ball 7 ounces of canned smoked salmon

8 ounces of softened lite cream cheese

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. grated onion

1 Tbsp. horseradish

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/2 cup chopped pecans

chopped parsley

Thoroughly mix all of the ingredients, except the pecans and parsley. Form into desired shape. Top with pecans and parsley. Serve with veggies or crackers.

Creamed Potatoes with Ham 1 cup of cubed ham

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup sour cream (add more if it seems a little dry)

1/4 tsp. caraway seeds

can of condensed cream of celery soup

dash of pepper

1 tsp. parsley

4 cups of cubed cooked potatoes

Sauté the green pepper and onion. Blend in the soup, green pepper, sour cream, and caraway seeds. Add the potatoes and ham. Place in a covered casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.

***

This reporter/editor discovered the recipe for Creamy Homemade Chai Tea in a community cookbook a few years back. It’s rich and creamy, and is perfect for gift-giving. Put the mix in a zip-top bags and tuck them into pretty tins with the serving instructions.

I came across the recipe for Garlic-Herb Bagel Spread in a magazine back in 2020. The spread tastes good not only on bagels, but also on assorted crackers.

Creamy Homemade Chai Tea 16 ounces French vanilla non-dairy creamer

½ cup powdered sugar

½ cup unsweetened instant tea mix (not lemon)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground cloves

Combine all ingredients, mixing well. Store in tightly covered airtight container for up to six months. To serve: Blend ¼ cup of mixture with 6 ounces of boiling water. Top with whipped cream to taste.

Garlic-Herb Bagel Spread 3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sour cream

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon each garlic powder, dried oregano and basil

Bagels, split

In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sour cream, feta cheese, garlic and seasonings; mix well. Toast bagels if desired; top with spread. Makes 8 servings (1 cup).

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

