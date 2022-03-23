 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon County Times spring election candidate profiles wrap up this week

  • 0

The Vernon County Times will be publishing candidate profiles prior to the spring 2022 election, which is Tuesday, April 5. Because there are numerous contested races, profiles will be published over the course of two weeks – Wednesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 23.

This week’s newspaper (March 23) will include profiles of candidates running for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors, Viroqua City Council Wards 4, 6 and 8, and Coon Valley Board of Trustees.

Last week’s newspaper (March 16) featured the candidate profiles of those who are running for the Viroqua Area School Board and Westby Area School District Board of Education Seat #2-Coon Valley Attendance Area and Seat #4-Westby Area Attendance Area.

For more information on voting, visit myvote.wi.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News