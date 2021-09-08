Vernon County to celebrate 164th fair after COVID cancellation

The Vernon County Fairgrounds on Viroqua’s north side will once again echo with the sound of laughter, music, animals “greeting” passersby and squeals of delight as the fair returns Sept. 15-19 after having been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 164th Vernon County Fair will include many of the same events and activities as in the past. The antique tractor pull is Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., the Badger State Tractor Pull is Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., horse pulling in front of the grandstand is Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m., the youth pedal tractor pull is by the milk house Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m., and the demo derby is Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Harness racing is only on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

The ever-popular Little Britches Dairy Show will hold its 30th event at the west end of the Hanson Arena, Friday, Sept. 17 at about 12:30 p.m. The show is open to youth who are too young to show through Junior Fair at fair time. Each child will show a calf that is under 4 months of age at fair time. The calf will be brought in that morning and taken home that afternoon. Each child will be asked to lead his/her calf around the ring and answer a question from “the judge.”

One event that won’t be a part of this year’s festivities is the draft horse show because there isn’t a superintendent.