Vernon County to celebrate 165th fair Sept. 14-18

“Time for Fun” is the theme of the 165th Vernon County Fair in Viroqua, and there will be numerous fun events and activities for fair-goers to enjoy Sept. 14-18.

The 2022 edition of the fair will include many of the same events and activities that have been offered in the past. The antique farm tractor pull is Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. followed by the farm modified truck and tractor pull, the Little Britches Dairy Show in the Hanson Arena is Friday, Sept. 16 at about 12:30 p.m., the Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull is Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., the horse pull in front of the grandstand is Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m., the youth pedal tractor pull is by the beef barn Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., the livestock sale in the Meat Animal Arena is Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. followed by the Vernon County Dairy Youth Cheese of Champs Sale, and the demo derby is Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Harness racing is only on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

In addition to harness racing, Sunday, Sept. 18 includes Collegiate Dairy Cattle Judging in the Hanson Arena at 9 a.m., Milk and Cookies with the Fairests in the Senior Citizen Building at noon, and a pie auction in the Senior Citizen Building at 2 p.m. (proceeds will benefit building projects on the fairgrounds).

Making a comeback after a two-year hiatus is the draft horse show Saturday, Sept. 17 at noon. The show will be held in the south parking lot behind the dairy barn.

A variety of entertainment will be presented on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage. Nick’s Kids Show will make appearances Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Poppa Bear Norton Show will be on the stage Friday and Saturday. Thursday through Sunday features local home-grown talent daily.

Fair-goers will have an opportunity to take in about 85 commercial exhibits both outside on the grounds and inside the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center. In addition to the commercial exhibits, people will be able to view Open Class and Junior Fair exhibits.

Visit www.vernoncounty fair.com or Facebook for up-to-date information and changes.