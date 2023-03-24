In Vernon County there are several warning systems which can be activated rapidly during severe weather events, which are monitored closely by Vernon County Emergency Management, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and your local police and fire authorities.

The most common warning devices in populated areas of Vernon County are the community sirens. These sirens are activated when conditions exist that there is “imminent danger," including, but not limited to a tornado sighting. Straight-line winds, microbursts, and downbursts associated with severe thunderstorm activity are equally as dangerous as tornadic activity. They can also be utilized for hazardous materials incidents, flash flooding, or other life safety events.

It is also important to know that community sirens are variable in effectiveness according to wind direction and speed, placement of the siren, and whether someone is inside a building or outside. As a reminder, the outdoor warning sirens are designed only to warn those who are outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive alerts including NIXLE and a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio.

The community sirens need to be tested to make sure that they are working properly. Vernon County Emergency Management will be testing the sirens April through September of each year. This test will be done the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. There will be one exception for the Monday test, Sept. 4. For that month the sirens will be tested the following day. If inclement weather is in the area the test will be done the next good weather day. The first day for this will be Monday, April 3.

Furthermore, April 17-21 is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness week in Wisconsin. On Thursday. April 20, at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m. the outdoor weather sirens will be activated as part of the statewide tornado drill. During these times it is the perfect time for individuals, schools, businesses, and families to practice moving to their designated storm shelter. If severe weather is expected on April 20 the drill will be moved to Friday, April 21.