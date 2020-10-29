 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County to hold COVID-19 testing event in Viroqua today
0 comments

Vernon County to hold COVID-19 testing event in Viroqua today

  • 0

Vernon County's COVID-19 drive-through community testing will be held at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, today, Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing, which is free, is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested. Nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. The Vernon County Emergency Management Office notes lines may be long, so participants should be prepared to wait.

Signage will direct participants through the site, which can be entered off Main Street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News