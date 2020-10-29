Vernon County to hold COVID-19 testing event in Viroqua today

Vernon County's COVID-19 drive-through community testing will be held at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, today, Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing, which is free, is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested. Nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. The Vernon County Emergency Management Office notes lines may be long, so participants should be prepared to wait.
Signage will direct participants through the site, which can be entered off Main Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!