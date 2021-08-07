Vernon County to hold drive-thru testing Aug. 10, 24

With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Vernon County has been able to add another community testing date with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua.

Testing sites are intended for residents in the western region of Wisconsin but are available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months or older. People can pre-register for these events at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Lines may be long, be prepared for a wait, and attendees need to remain in their vehicles.