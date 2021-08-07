 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County to hold drive-thru testing Aug. 10, 24
0 Comments
COVID-19

Vernon County to hold drive-thru testing Aug. 10, 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Vernon County has been able to add another community testing date with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua.

Testing sites are intended for residents in the western region of Wisconsin but are available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months or older. People can pre-register for these events at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Lines may be long, be prepared for a wait, and attendees need to remain in their vehicles.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News