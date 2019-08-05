The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County, along with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country, is offering a Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop. Powerful Tools will give you the confidence and support to better care for your loved one – and yourself.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational workshop series designed to provide tools caregivers need to better care for themselves. Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, find life balance, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
The workshop will be held on Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. from Sept. 6 until Oct. 11. The workshop will be held at Gundersen St. Joseph’s, 400 Water St., Hillsboro. There is no cost to participate but advance registration is required.
To register, contact Gina Laack at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country at 608-548-3954.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.