Vernon County to send out 2021 property tax bill revision

If you received a 2021 Vernon County property tax bill, please disregard as a revised copy of your bill will be sent out soon, according to a press release from the county.

"Due to a calculation error we found, we have to recalculate the taxes and send out new bills. Please make sure you have the bill marked 'Revised.' Please hold off making payment until you have your revised tax bill."

All correct bills will say “Revised” even if you didn’t get the initial copy.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to get corrected bills out to you."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0