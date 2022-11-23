Vernon County Toys for Tots continues holiday tradition

Elves with the Vernon County Toys for Tots program have been busy for months making sure they have everything in place to provide Christmas cheer for area children in need.

Last year, the elves, along with the help of area individuals, businesses and organizations, helped provide gifts and toys for about 478 children. Kay Deaver, who helps organize the program along with her husband Kenneth, said each year the program helps between 500 and 600 children.

“As usual, I have a wonderful crew; I don’t know what I’d do without them,” Deaver said. “Lloyd and Darlene Ray were the people who really got the program going.”

Lloyd Ray was Viroqua’s longtime fire chief (1962-1989); he died June 10, 1993. His wife, Darlene, died in 2006. Toys for Tots was established more than 50 years ago.

“I remember we packed (gift bags) in the old fire station,” Deaver said. The station was located on West Jefferson Street.

“I just feel really grateful we are doing this; we love it,” she said.

The longtime volunteer said there are big hearts in Vernon County because so many people, businesses and organizations are willing to help the Toys for Tots program.

“We do appreciate that,” Deaver said. “We are lucky to be where we are. There are very generous people. It makes my heart feel good.”

She said donations, no matter if they are big or small, are appreciated because they help the program provide a happy Christmastime for children.

How the program works

Only parents and guardians of children ages 0-13 can request gifts and toys, and they must be Vernon County residents.

Parents and guardians who need a helping hand may call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide the necessary information. (Calls will not be taken on Thanksgiving Day.) The department will continue to take calls until Dec. 16. Deaver emphasized that when parents and guardians call, everything is done confidentially, as is the packing of Christmas gifts.

“Parents, if you need assistance don’t be afraid to call,” Deaver said. “We all need help at some point. We want to help those who need help.”

Parents will be able to pick up the Christmas gifts near Quilt Basket ‘n’ Creations, which is located on FS Drive on Viroqua’s south side, Monday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Deaver said this is a new pickup time. Just like last year and the year before, pickup will be drive-through only, and people must wear masks and stay in their vehicles. When parents come to pick up their bag of Christmas gifts, a number will be placed on their side view mirror or windshield to determine the order of pickup. There will be signs and volunteers directing traffic.

“The drive-through has worked efficiently — everything is right there for the volunteers,” Deaver said. “And the people like it, too.”

Gift requests

Even though volunteers shop for toys and gifts throughout the year, there are always a few gaps that need to be filled.

Deaver said they can always use footballs, baseballs, soccer balls, softballs and basketballs for all ages and games for both the younger and older age groups. “The games go in a hurry,” she said.

Books for all ages are needed, she said, especially for the older readers.

There is also a need for gift cards that would be suitable for boys and girls age 10-13. “Gift cards are also welcome,” Deaver said. “We can put them with something else to have a nice gift.” She also suggested adult coloring books for that age group.

Donations of toothpaste and toothbrushes are also welcome, Deaver said, as those items are included in the Christmas gift bags for each person. Books are also included for each person.

The program continues the longtime tradition of including hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and socks for all ages in the gift bags, so there is always a need for those items in a variety of sizes.

Donations of batteries are also welcome. Deaver said they make sure to set aside those toys and games that need batteries so they can be matched with the appropriate kind.

All of the toys and gifts donated to the program must be new.

Toys for Tots Chili Supper

After a two-year hiatus, the traditional sit-down Toys for Tots Chili Supper returns. The meal will be served at the fire station, 702 E. Broadway, Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be spaghetti for the children and a craft table. In addition, Santa will be in attendance.

Freewill donations for the meal will be accepted for Toys for Tots. Toys and gifts can be dropped off at the fire station that night.

If people are unable to attend the supper, they may drop off toys and gifts at the Viroqua Police Station, 1130 Nelson Parkway.

Other ways to help

People will have the opportunity to drop spare change in jars located in Viroqua, Westby and La Farge. Those jars will be out on counters Thanksgiving week.

Checks, made payable to Vernon County Toys for Tots, may be mailed to Kay and Kenneth Deaver, S4771 Deaver Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665.