Volunteers with the Vernon County Toys for Tots program are busy like Santa’s elves as they prepare to spread Christmas cheer to children in need.
Each year the program helps between 500 and 600 children. Kay Deaver, who helps organize the program with her husband, Kenneth, said she expects more families may request Christmas gifts this year. “The need is there because of the flooding,” she said.
Vernon County was hit by flooding and heavy rains, Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-4.
How the program works
Parents who need help are asked to call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide the needed information. The department began taking calls Nov. 1 and will continue taking them until Dec. 14.
“They’ve taken quite a few call already,” Deaver said in an interview Nov. 9.
Only parents and guardians of children age 0-12 are able to request items, and they must be Vernon County residents. When parents call, everything is done anonymously, as is the packing of Christmas gifts.
Parents will be able to pick up the Christmas gifts in the space underneath Quilt Basket ‘n’ Creations, which is located on FS Drive on Viroqua’s south side, Monday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“There will be lots of signs to let people know where to go,” Deaver said.
Gift requests
Volunteers shop for toys and gifts all year long. Their work ramps up in September after the Vernon County Fair, when a group of 10 people come together every Tuesday to get the toys and gifts organized.
“It’s a wonderful group of caring and giving people,” Deaver said. “They get everything ready for packing (in December).”
As the volunteers sort and organize items, they take note of gaps that need to be filled.
This year, Deaver said, there is a need for gifts that would be appropriate for boys and girls age 6-9. Suggestions include basketballs, gift certificates and movie passes.
Donations of has, mittens and gloves for boys and girls of all ages are always welcome, as are colors and coloring books, books for all ages and batteries.
Deaver pointed out that she and the other volunteers appreciate donations of any toys and gifts that are appropriate for boys and girls of any age.
Deaver said if people aren’t sure what gifts and toys to purchase, they may donate money. “Money is really helpful because we can fill in these holes to cover all these kids.”
Deaver said she and fellow volunteers have a “really nice place” to store the toys and gifts and organize them. She said they appreciate Doug and Karen Swenson for allowing them to use the space on FS Drive for the program. “It’s overwhelming how kind and generous they are; people don’t realize how great this county is.”
She said the program is blessed to have the help of the Viroqua Fire Department. Over the years they have helped move the program’s “workshop” to various locations and have come up with fundraisers.
“They are wonderful people and are there to do anything they can,” Deaver said. “They are our right-hand helpers.”
How to help New toys, other gift items, gift certificates and movie passes can be dropped off at the Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway. If people have large items to donate, they may call the Deavers at 608-637-7120 to arrange a pick-up time.
Checks, made payable to Vernon County Toys for Tots, may be dropped off at or mailed to the police and fire station, or mailed to Kay and Kenneth Deaver, S4771 Deaver Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665.
Deaver said jars for loose change will be available at businesses in Viroqua, Westby and La Farge.
Another way for people to help is by attending the annual Toys for Tots Chili Supper, which is hosted and served by Viroqua firefighters and their families. This year’s supper will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 p.m. until the chili is gone.
