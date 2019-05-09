The 2019 Vernon County Tractor and Machinery Certification Course has been scheduled for June 17-19 and will be held at the Vernon County Fairgounds. This is an educational program to enhance the safety, knowledge and skills for youth operating tractors and machinery on Wisconsin farms. Successful completion of the course meets the requirements for state and federal laws.
Registration for participation in this program is required, with preference to Vernon and Crawford county youth. Cost is $40 and complete registration information is available at the Vernon County UW-Extension Office and at http://vernon.uwex.edu. Registration deadline is Monday, June 3. Youth must be at least 12 years of age to participate in this training.
