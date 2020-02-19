Vernon County voters select Kelly, Karofsky in Supreme Court primary

In Vernon County, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky were the top vote-getters in a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday. Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone was also on the ballot.
The State Supreme Court race was the only primary in the county.
In Vernon County, Kelly earned 1,509 votes, Karofsky 1,331 and Fallone 391. A total of 3,231 votes were cast.
As the top two vote-getters statewide, Kelly and Karofsky earned the right to appear on the April 7 ballot with a 10-year term at stake.
In addition to the State Supreme Court race, the spring election will also include local elections and the opportunity to cast a presidential preference vote.
Vernon County Board
This spring, there is one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia L. Leinberger.
Jim Servais, who represents District 5, is not seeking re-election. Kyle Semke filed papers to run for that seat.
The other candidates, all of whom are incumbents, are District 1 Will Beitlich, District 2 David Strudthoff, District 3 JoAnn Nickelatti, District 4 Mary Rae, District 6 Lorn Goede, District 7 Mary Bringe, District 8 Rod Ofte, District 9 Cary Joholski, District 10 David Eggen, District 11 Garrick Olerud, District 12 Eric Evenstad, District 13 Dennis Brault, District 14 Kevin Larson, District 16 Alycann Taylor, District 17 Mary L. Henry, District 18 Roger Call, District 19 Mike Leis, District 20 Adrian Amelse, District 21 Darrel Clark, District 22 Frank Easterday, District 23 Ole Yttri, District 24 Glenda Sullivan, District 25 Gail Muller, District 26 Dave Williams, District 27 Kelli Mitchell, District 28 Kay Stanek and District 29 Shawn Redington.
Viroqua School Board
In the Viroqua Area School District, incumbents Amanda Running and Matt Tubbin are running unopposed.
Viroqua City Council
In the city of Viroqua, all of the incumbents are running unopposed. The spring ballot includes Karen Mischel, mayor; Gregory Splinter, Ward 2; Tanja Birke, Ward 4; Cyndy Hubbard, Ward 6; and Sondra Naxi, Ward 8.
Municipal judge
Nikki C. Swayne is running for municipal judge, serving the village of La Farge, village of Cashton, city of Viroqua and city of Westby. Incumbent Brian S. Ekern filed non-candidacy papers.
