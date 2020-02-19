Vernon County voters select Kelly, Karofsky in Supreme Court primary

In Vernon County, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky were the top vote-getters in a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday. Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone was also on the ballot.

The State Supreme Court race was the only primary in the county.

In Vernon County, Kelly earned 1,509 votes, Karofsky 1,331 and Fallone 391. A total of 3,231 votes were cast.

As the top two vote-getters statewide, Kelly and Karofsky earned the right to appear on the April 7 ballot with a 10-year term at stake.

In addition to the State Supreme Court race, the spring election will also include local elections and the opportunity to cast a presidential preference vote.

Vernon County Board

This spring, there is one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia L. Leinberger.

Jim Servais, who represents District 5, is not seeking re-election. Kyle Semke filed papers to run for that seat.