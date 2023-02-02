The Vernon County Board of Supervisors voted 15-3 to add an advisory referendum question about Wisconsin’s state law on abortion to the April 4 ballot.

Wisconsin’s state law on abortion — enacted in 1849 before women could serve in office or even vote — makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless it’s done to save a pregnant person’s life.

The question that will appear before Vernon County voters on April 4 will read: “Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, nor to protect the health of the mother?”

The referendum is advisory, meaning it doesn’t change the law or constitution.

The county board voted on the resolution at its meeting Jan. 26. Supervisors who supported adding the referendum to the ballot were Will Beitlich, Lorn Goede, Rod Ofte, Mary Meehan-Strub, David Eggen, Martha Olson, Frank Easterday, Charles Jacobson, Mary Henry, Alycann Taylor, Ole Yttri, Paul Wilson, Gail Muller, Kelli Mitchell and Kay Stanek. Supervisors who voted no were Kyle Semke, John Pedretti and Sandy Schweiger. Supervisor Mary Bringe was absent.

During the audience to visitors, numerous people encouraged the county board to vote in favor of placing the advisory referendum question on the spring ballot.

More than 1,300 Vernon County residents signed the petition requesting that the county board place the referendum on the ballot. It was organized by a large non-partisan group of county residents. The petition was filed with the county clerk’s office in December.