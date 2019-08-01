The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for July.

ViroquaMonday, Aug. 5, Tuesday, Aug. 6, Wednesday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).

La Farge Thursday, Aug. 22, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OntarioTuesday, Aug. 20, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HillsboroWednesday, Aug. 21, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

De SotoMonday, Oct. 14, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

StoddardMonday, Aug. 19, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coon ValleyMonday, Sept. 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 608-637-5260.

