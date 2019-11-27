Vernon County WIC dates are set for December
0 comments

Vernon County WIC dates are set for December

  • 0
Vernon County WIC logo

The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for December.

Viroqua

Monday, Dec. 2, Tuesday, Dec., 3, Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).

La Farge

Thursday, Dec. 19, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ontario

Tuesday, Dec. 17, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillsboro

Wednesday, Dec. 18, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

De Soto

Monday, Jan. 20, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stoddard

Monday, Feb. 17, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coon Valley

Monday, Dec. 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For details, call 608-637-5260.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News