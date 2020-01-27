Vernon County WIC dates are set for February
0 comments

Vernon County WIC dates are set for February

  • 0

The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for February.

Viroqua

Monday, Feb. 3, Tuesday, Feb. 4, Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).

La Farge

Thursday, Feb. 20, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ontario

Tuesday, Feb. 18, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillsboro

Wednesday, Feb. 19, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

De Soto

Monday, April 13, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stoddard

Monday, Feb. 17, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coon Valley

Monday, March 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For details, call 608-637-5260.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News