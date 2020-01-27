Vernon County WIC dates are set for February

The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for February.
Viroqua
Monday, Feb. 3, Tuesday, Feb. 4, Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).
La Farge
Thursday, Feb. 20, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ontario
Tuesday, Feb. 18, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hillsboro
Wednesday, Feb. 19, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
De Soto
Monday, April 13, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stoddard
Monday, Feb. 17, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coon Valley
Monday, March 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For details, call 608-637-5260.