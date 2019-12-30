Vernon County WIC dates are set for January
Vernon County WIC dates are set for January

The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for January

Viroqua

Monday, Jan. 6, Tuesday, Jan. 7, Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).

La Farge

Thursday, Jan. 23, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ontario

Tuesday, Jan. 21, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillsboro

Wednesday, Jan. 22, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

De Soto

Monday, Jan. 20, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stoddard

Monday, Feb. 17, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coon Valley

Monday, Dec. 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, call 608-637-5260.

