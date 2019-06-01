The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for June
Viroqua
Monday, June 3, Tuesday, June 4, Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all four days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).
La Farge
Thursday, June 20, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ontario
Tuesday, June 18, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hillsboro
Wednesday, June 19, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
De Soto
Monday, July 15, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stoddard
Monday, Aug. 19, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coon Valley
Monday, June 17, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 608-637-5260.
