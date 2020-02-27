Vernon County WIC dates are set for March

WIC dates are set or March
The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for March.
Viroqua: Monday, March 2, Tuesday, March 3, Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. all four days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).
La Farge: Thursday, March 19, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ontario: Tuesday, March 17, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
De Soto: Monday, April 13, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stoddard: Monday, May 18, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hillsboro: Wednesday, March 18, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coon Valley: Monday, March 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
For details, call 608-637-5260.