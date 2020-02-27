Vernon County WIC dates are set for March
The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for March.

Viroqua: Monday, March 2, Tuesday, March 3, Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. all four days. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).

La Farge: Thursday, March 19, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ontario: Tuesday, March 17, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

De Soto: Monday, April 13, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stoddard: Monday, May 18, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hillsboro: Wednesday, March 18, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coon Valley: Monday, March 16, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

For details, call 608-637-5260.

