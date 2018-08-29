The Vernon County WIC program has set dates and times for appointments and benefit renewals for September

Viroqua

Tuesday, Sept. 4, Wednesday, Sept. 5 and Thursday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will be closed Monday, Sept. 3. All certifications and check pick ups will be at the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive (Hwy. BB).

La Farge

Monday, Sept. 17, La Farge Medical Clinic-VMH, 206 N. Mill St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ontario

Tuesday, Sept. 18, municipal building, 205 State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillsboro

Wednesday, Sept. 19, Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, 1020 High Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

De Soto

Thursday, Oct. 18, community center, 53 Crawford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stoddard

Thursday, Nov. 15, community room at the fire station, 180 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coon Valley

Thursday, Sept. 20, Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 608-637-5260.

