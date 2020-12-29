Vernon County Winter Walk and Bonfire series begins Jan. 16

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will be hosting “snowcially distanced” guided winter walks exploring various Vernon County parks on Saturday afternoons in January and February of 2021. This series is to bring awareness to our county parks in the winter season as well as allow the greater community to come together.

The winter walks and bonfire series are for family and friends of all ages and will take place at either Esofea County Park, Upper Duck Egg or Sidie Hollow depending on the week. See schedule below. Walkers are to meet in the park parking lots. All walks will have a volunteer guide and will be approximately 45 minutes to one hour long, with a bonfire to immediately follow. Most walks will begin at 3 p.m., except the Jan. 30 Sidie Stomp, a collaboration with Vernon Trails, which will begin at 5 p.m.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks encourages walkers to always dress appropriately for the walk and the weather, invite your family and friends, and bring your own warm beverages. Social distancing is required and masks are encouraged.

Winter Walks and Bonfire series locations and dates are as follows: