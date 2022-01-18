Vernon County winter walk series begins Jan. 29 at Sidie Hollow park

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will be hosting “snowcially distanced” guided winter walks exploring various Vernon County parks on Saturday afternoons. This series is to bring awareness to county parks in the winter season, as well as allow the greater community to come together.

The Winter Walks and Bonfire series are for friends and families of all ages and will take place at Sidie Hollow, Esofea and Lower Duck Egg county parks. See schedule below. Walkers are to meet in the park parking lots. All walks will begin at 3 p.m. and will be approximately one hour long, with a bonfire to immediately follow.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks encourages walkers to always dress appropriately for the walk and the weather and invite your family and friends. Social distancing is required and masks are encouraged.

Winter Walks & Bonfire locations and dates are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 29: Sidie Hollow (meet at main shelter), 3 p.m.;

Saturday, Feb. 12: Esofea County Park, 3 p.m.;

Saturday, Feb. 26: Lower Duck Egg, 3 p.m.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to celebrate, protect, preserve and enhance the Vernon County Parks and Forests while connecting people to our Driftless Area’s nature and empowering them to positively impact their environment.

For more information on the Winter Walks and Bonfire series and more, see the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyfriends/

