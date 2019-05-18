David and Diane Hoffman of N3267 Mohawk Valley Road, Stoddard, will host the Vernon County Open Woods event, Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association’s (WWOA) 40th-year anniversary celebration.
All are welcome to join the Hoffman Family at their Lone Willow Tree Farm for this free event. Are you a woodland owner who would like to learn more about caring for your woodlands and keeping it healthy? Perhaps you're thinking of purchasing woodlands? Or maybe you would just like to spend a beautiful spring day in the woods with your family? This day is for you.
The Open Woods event will begin at 9 a.m. The day will start with a welcome from the landowners and introduction of the speakers. At 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., join Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forester Christine Walroth and UW-Extension Forester Randy Mell as they walk (or ride) through the woods. The guided walk will go through portions of the 120 acres of woodland that has been in Managed Forest Law for 44 years with lots of walnut, oak and maple trees. Learn tree and invasive species identification. Watch a portable sawmill demonstration. “Stump the Forester” with your questions while on the walk. The Hoffman Family invites you to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while you eat. Motorized tours will be available to accommodate those of all mobility ranges. Event partners at this location are Vernon County Farmers Union and Organic Valley.
Lone Willow Tree Farm is located at N3267 Mohawk Road near Stoddard. It is 3 miles south of La Crosse off Hwy. 35. Turn left on Mohawk Valley Road. Drive 1.5 miles to farm. Watch for Open Woods signs.
The Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association is a nonprofit, educational organization, established in 1979 for and by Wisconsin’s private woodland owners interested in becoming better stewards of their woodlands. WWOA offers year-round educational opportunities for novice and experienced private woodland owners who want to improve the health of their woods. Learn more about WWOA by visiting wisconsinwoodlands.org or for a free informational packet, contact WWOA at wwoa@uwsp.edu or 715-346-4798. Additional Open Woods sites can be found on the website under the Events tab at Open Woods Events.
