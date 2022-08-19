Vernon County youth learn about dairy industry at Day of Dairy

Vernon County youth who are interested in the dairy industry had an opportunity to take part in hands-on learning at Day of Dairy 2022 held on the fairgrounds in Viroqua, Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The free, full-day workshop addressed a variety of topics from washing dairy cattle and building a bedding pack to feeding show heifers and clipping of animals.

The first session of the day taught youth how to wash their dairy cattle, keeping exhibitor and animal safety in mind. Erin Torgerson of Viroqua, who has shown dairy cattle at the Vernon County Fair for seven years, led the session.

Torgerson advised the youth to use the shower setting on the hose and angle it in such a way so as not to get water in the animal’s eyes or ears, or to spray fellow exhibitors using the wash rack.

She shared tips on the type of soap to use for daily washing and what to use on show day, and the different sized brushes that can be used to scrub various areas of the dairy animal.

“Clean off all of the manure,” Torgerson said. “If you don’t, when you trim (the hair) it dulls the blade or you (might) have to replace the clipper or the blade.”

After Torgerson demonstrated washing with the help of two volunteers, the youth divided into groups to wash dairy animals.

About 13 animals were onsite for this year’s Day of Dairy and 28 youth took part in the workshop.

Ashley Olson, a dairy farmer and former Vernon County ag agent, said the event, which has been held for about seven years, is offered in order to help youth prepare for the fair and learn every aspect of how to show a calf or cow.

“They get to know each other and build camaraderie so they know they can go to the other kids or the older kids for help,” she said.

Olson said the event is also educational. “We bring in speakers from different organizations and businesses (for the youth) to learn more about agriculture.”

The event was brought to the youth by volunteers from the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund, as well as funds from the Cheese of Champs sales and past Dairy Ribbon sales and sponsorship support.