Vernon County youth learn skills at Day of Dairy
Day of Dairy

Vernon County youth who participated in the Day of Dairy on Aug. 15 pose for a photo. The event was hosted by the Vernon County Dairy Youth Committee.

 Contributed photo

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Committee hosted a Day of Dairy on Aug. 15. Seventeen Vernon County youth participated in the event held at the Klinkner farm just outside of Liberty Pole.

The experience was designed to help kids learn about preparing cattle for the show ring. Volunteers walked the participants through how to choose an animal, feeding to maximize show potential, as well as proper washing and clipping. The participants even got to watch a hoof trimming demonstration by Roland Nelson.

At the end of the day there was a showmanship clinic and competition. All participants left with their own wash bucket and brush, as well as new show supplies and an educational folder. Door prizes were also given out thanks to the many sponsors who supported the event.

