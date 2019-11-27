Vernon County Zoning Department to host floodplain, hydraulic shadow meeting
The Vernon County Zoning Department will be hosting an informational gathering for local officials and Vernon County residents affected by floodplain and hydraulic shadow regulations on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.

The local officials meeting is scheduled for 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the general public meeting begins at 5 p.m.

A FEMA representative and the State Dam Safety Engineer will be presenting on floodplain and hydraulic shadow regulations. A brief tutorial regarding Vernon County’s online maps will also be provided.

Any questions, contact Ashley Oliphant, Vernon County Zoning Administrator, at 608-637-5270

