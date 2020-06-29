Vernon County's confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 32
Vernon County's confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 32

Vernon County reports that as of June 26, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 32.

As of June 26, there have been 2,658 total tests, 2,592 negative results, and 32 positive results. Of the 32, 29  are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and three are isolating at home.

Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.

As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 continues to occur in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in our area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

Remember if you plan to attend any large gatherings, and are unable to socially distance, please wear a cloth face covering. It is also important to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after attending a large gathering. If you develop symptoms, even mild, please contact your health care provider for testing.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

Please refer to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee COVID-19 Compass at covidl9compass.org.

Concerned about COVID-19?

