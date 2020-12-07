Vernon County's COVID-19 deaths reach 23 as of Monday; 40 new cases reported

On Monday, Dec. 7 the Vernon County Health Department was notified of three individuals who passed away from complications of COVID-19. These are the 21st, 22nd and 23rd deaths of a county resident. The residents were females, one in her 70s and two 90 years or older, all were recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and those impacted by this loss of lives," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Dec. 7 there have been 1,268 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The update include the numbers from over the weekend and Dec. 7.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- Five males 10-19 years who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- A male 90 years or older who is recovering at home;
- Two females 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
- Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- Four females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 70s who is hospitalized;
- A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,053 are recovered, 15 are hospitalized, 177 are isolating at home and here have been 23 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
