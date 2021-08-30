Vernon County's Day of Dairy prepares youth for the fair

Vernon County’s sixth annual Day of Dairy one of the flagship events for Vernon County’s dairy youth was held Friday, Aug. 20, at the Rob and Gail Klinkner farm, Viroqua.

Twenty-one Vernon County dairy youth ages 9-18 attended. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and was free of charge to youth attending thanks to sponsors Nelson Agri-Center, the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee, and the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund.

The agenda for the day included:

Introductions;

Equipment needed for show day;

Cattle washing;

Making a bedding pack;

How to halter and tie up your animal at the fairs and shows;

Decision-making tools such as locomotion scoring, body condition scoring, cleanliness scoring;

How to clip your animals including toplines;

Showmanship video and showmanship practice;

Why and how genomic and linear scoring is done;

Cattle evaluation and judging;

Hoof trimming;

What to expect at the county fair;

Drawing for prizes, a grilled cheese, and ice cream lunch, and snacks throughout the day;

And of course, the annual water fight to end the day.

Planning and leading the event were chair Alana Peterson and co-chair Gail Klinkner.

