Vernon County's Day of Dairy prepares youth for the fair
Vernon County's Day of Dairy prepares youth for the fair

Day of Dairy participants

Twenty-one Vernon County dairy youth, ages 9-18 attended the sixth annual Day of Dairy, Friday, Aug. 20, at the Rob and Gail Klinkner farm, Viroqua. This flagship event for the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is held annually to help encourage, educate and introduce dairy youth to many aspects of the dairy industry. Held a month before the Vernon County Fair, a strategic focus is also placed on teaching youth about what is involved in exhibiting a dairy animal at the fair.

 Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Twenty-one Vernon County dairy youth ages 9-18 attended. The event took place from 10 a.m. to  7:30 p.m. and was free of charge to youth attending thanks to sponsors Nelson Agri-Center, the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee, and the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund.

The agenda for the day included:

  • Introductions;
  • Equipment needed for show day;
  • Cattle washing;
  • Making a bedding pack;
  • How to halter and tie up your animal at the fairs and shows;
  • Decision-making tools such as locomotion scoring, body condition scoring, cleanliness scoring;
  • How to clip your animals including toplines;
  • Showmanship video and showmanship practice;
  • Why and how genomic and linear scoring is done;
  • Cattle evaluation and judging;
  • Hoof trimming;
  • What to expect at the county fair;
  • Drawing for prizes, a grilled cheese, and ice cream lunch, and snacks throughout the day;
  • And of course, the annual water fight to end the day.

Planning and leading the event were chair Alana Peterson and co-chair Gail Klinkner.

