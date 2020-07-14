Vernon County's Hwy. JJ reopens to traffic

After almost four years, County Road JJ reopened to traffic Thursday, July 9. The road has been closed since September 2016, when Vernon County was hit by flooding and the bridge was damaged.

Vernon County Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt said the bridge was completely replaced. The new bridge is a precast girder bridge with an open span. The old bridge was made of steel and had a center pier for support.

Hewitt said the initial assessment of the bridge showed the need for a new bridge. As the process went on, he said, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) engineers determined the bridge could be repaired. Based on his experience and that of contractors and engineers, Hewitt said he kept insisting the best option was to replace the bridge.

In about 2018, Hewitt submitted a change of management request, which FEMA agreed to, allowing the bridge to be replaced with only a certain amount of FEMA money.

“We started over; it takes two years to get a bridge built,” Hewitt said. “We will start to recoup FEMA funds for replacement (of the bridge).” Documentation will be put together to show that the new bridge was constructed and it will be submitted to FEMA. “We hope to get our check,” he said.

Hewitt said the County Board was asked for extra funds to offset a budget deficit. Ho-Chunk Funds totaling $500,000 were used to help cover costs of the new bridge. Hewitt said the money was originally scheduled for road improvements.

Hewitt said the new bridge was “a long time coming,” and people were concerned about the closed road and barricaded bridge.