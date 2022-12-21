Vernon County's Lexi Metzler to be recognized at Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention

The Wisconsin Holstein Association will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Manitowoc/Calumet Junior Holstein Association at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc, Jan. 6-8, 2023.

Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects will be the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (ages 13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition award winners (ages 12 and younger). They will be recognized on the Saturday evening of convention, Jan. 7, 2023.

Recognized as a 12 & Under winner is Lexi Metzler. Lexi is the homeschooled 10-year-old daughter of Mike and Heather Metzler of Vernon County. Lexi has three younger siblings, Conner, Aimee, and Caiden. Most evenings you can find her right down the road at her grandparents’ farm, Welsh-Edge Holsteins. Lexi enjoys all aspects on the farm but some of her favorite things to do are bringing the calves in from the pasture, showing cows and heifers, and halter breaking calves. Aside from the farm, Lexi likes soccer, baking, horseback riding, and reading.

The Wisconsin Holstein Association is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase knowledge and provide opportunities to youth by involvement through the Registered Holstein project. The Association positively influences young people by recognizing and congratulating their achievements and accomplishments in the dairy industry. For more information on WHA, visit www.wisholsteins.com or call 1-800-223-4269.