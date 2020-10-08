 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases increase by 16; reach 318
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, there have been 9,590 total COVID-19 tests, 9,102 negative results, and 318 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • Four females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 208 are recovered, four are hospitalized, 105 are isolating at home and there has been one death.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

