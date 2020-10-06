 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases increase by 9; reach 302
0 comments
COVID-19

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases increase by 9; reach 302

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, there have been 9,482 total COVID-19 tests, 8,988 negative results, and 302 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 204 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 95 are isolating at home and there has been one death.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News