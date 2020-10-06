Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases increase by 9; reach 302

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, there have been 9,482 total COVID-19 tests, 8,988 negative results, and 302 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
- A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 204 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 95 are isolating at home and there has been one death.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
