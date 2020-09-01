 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 102
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 102

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, there have been 6,640 total COVID-19 tests, 6,460 negative results, and 102 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a female in her 10-19s, a female in her 30s, and a male in his 10-19s; all are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 93 recovered, zero are hospitalized, and eight are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

