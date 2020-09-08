 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 117
As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, there have been 7,042 total COVID-19 tests, 6,859 negative results, and 117 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 20s, a male in his 70s, a male in his 80s and a female in her 20s; all of them are recovering at home. In addition, there is a male in his 60s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 102 are recovered, two are hospitalized, and 13 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

