Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 124
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, there have been 7,157 total tests, 6,940 negative results, and 124 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a female 10-19 years, a male in his 20s, a female in her 40s, and a male in his 60s; all of them are recovering at home. Additionally, a male in his 80s is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 103 are recovered, three are hospitalized, and 19 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

