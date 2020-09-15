 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 145
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 145

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, there have been 7,463 total COVID-19 tests, 7,216 negative results, and 145 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 70s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 50s, and a female in her 60s; all of them are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 115 are recovered, one is hospitalized, and 29 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report
News

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

9/2 Clifford Meyer, De Soto, was operating a semi-truck and flatbed trailer owned by River City Transport, northbound on State Hwy. 82, in the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News