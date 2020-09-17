 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 149
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 149

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 there have been 7,516 total COVID-19 tests, 7,256 negative results, and 149 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 60s, a female 0-9 years, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 20s; all of them are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 107 are recovered, one is hospitalized, and 31 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

