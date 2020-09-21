 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 158
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, there have been 7,686 total COVID-19 tests, 7,383 negative results, and 158 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include two males in their 40s, a female 10-19 years, a female in her 40s, a male in his 20s, and a male in his 50s; all of them are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 122 are recovered, one is hospitalized, and 35 are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

