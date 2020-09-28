 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 211
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 211

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 there have been 8,365 total COVID-19 tests, 7,987 negative results, and 211 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
  • Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 30s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 153 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, 57 are isolating at home and one death.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes
News

Vernon County Museum Notes

This year we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Sherry Butt House, 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. It was built by Cyrus and Margaret Bu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News