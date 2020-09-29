Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 242

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 there have been 8,709 total COVID-19 tests, 8,323 negative results, and 242 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
- Three females 10-19 years olds who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 170 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 60 are isolating at home and one death.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
