Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 262

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, there have been 8,975 total COVID-19 tests, 8,562 negative results, and 262 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
- Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 70s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 179 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 83 are isolating at home and there has been one death.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!