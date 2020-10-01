 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 262
0 comments

Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 262

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, there have been 8,975 total COVID-19 tests, 8,562 negative results, and 262 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 179 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 83 are isolating at home and there has been one death.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News