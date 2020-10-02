 Skip to main content
Vernon County's positive COVID-19 cases reach 271
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, there have been 9,102 total COVID-19 tests, 8,665 negative results, and 271 positive results  in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Two males 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 186 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 83 are isolating at home and there has been one death.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

